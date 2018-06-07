Kevin Durant scored 43 points, and the Golden State Warriors overcame a slow start Wednesday night to defeat the Cavaliers 110-102 in Game 3 and move to the brink of sweeping the NBA Finals.

Golden State, trying to win the Larry O'Brien Trophy for the third time in four years, leads the best-of-seven series 3-0.

Game 4 is Friday night in Cleveland.

Neither team led by more than three points in the fourth quarter until Stephen Curry drained a 3-pointer with 2:38 remaining for a 101-97 Warriors edge. LeBron James then made a trey of his own to make it a one-point game.

Key Golden State reserve Andre Iguodala, making his return after missing the previous six games due to a bone bruise in his left knee, converted a dunk to increase the lead to 103-100.

Durant then buried a 3-pointer from 33 feet out with 49.8 seconds remaining to essentially ice the game.

"That was amazing what he did out there tonight," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of Durant postgame. "Some of those shots, I don't think anybody in the world can hit those but him."

Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue agreed the 3-pointer by Durant from deep was the dagger to the Cavaliers.

"It was a big shot," Lue said. "I mean, he was four or five feet behind the line, and he raised up and made a big shot for them. He's one of the best one-on-one players in our league."

Assassin

James also remarked on Durant and his key shot, "He's an assassin. That was one of those assassin plays right there."

James twisted his right ankle on a layup attempt in the middle of the second quarter, but he said postgame that he'll be in the lineup Friday.

All five Golden State starters and backup Jordan Bell finished in double figures, but Durant was the only one to top 11 points, which was Stephen Curry's total on 3-for-16 shooting. Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, JaVale McGee and Bell had 10 points each. Iguodala contributed eight points in 22 minutes.

"Holding Steph to 11 points and Klay to 10, you think you would win that game," Lue said.