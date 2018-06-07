Bangladeshi security forces have shot dead around 130 people and arrested 13,000 in the past three weeks since the government introduced a "zero tolerance" policy against illegal drugs, the United Nations human rights chief said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approved the anti-narcotics campaign in early May to tackle the spread of ya ba, as methamphetamine is widely known in Asia, and worth an estimated $3 billion annually, government officials say.

UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein said nobody should forfeit their rights for using or selling drugs, and he urged the government to investigate the deaths.

"There is no doubt that the trafficking and sale of illegal narcotics leads to tremendous suffering for individuals and entire communities, but extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and the stigmatisation of people who use drugs cannot be the answer," Zeid said in a statement.

"I am gravely concerned that such a large number of people have been killed, and that the government reaction has been to assure the public that none of these individuals were 'innocent' but that mistakes can occur in an anti-narcotics drive."

UN spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani said Bangladesh's minister of law had assured Zeid there would be an investigation.

"We are calling on the government to follow through with this commitment and to ensure that this is not just any investigation, it has to be an independent, transparent, meaningful investigation with the view to bring in to justice the perpetrators of these killings,” she said.

The government has previously dismissed any suggestion of extrajudicial killings and said the crackdown had popular support.