An American flying car company started by Google's co-founder Larry Page, is offering a glimpse of one of its upcoming vehicles.

The company posted the photos and videos of the final design on its website.

The Kitty Hawk "Flyer" attracted nationwide attention last year after teasing its Flyer prototype.

The Silicon Valley single-seat flying machine that requires no piloting license, is funded by Google co-founder Larry Page and led by Kitty Hawk CEO Sebastian Thurn.

The250-pound vehicle resembles a cross between a drone and a pontoon plane, according to CNNMoney.