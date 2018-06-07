In Gaza, being a medical volunteer is one of the most dangerous jobs to have during protests against Israel.

Since March, two health workers have been killed. And as more demonstrations are expected on Friday, Gaza nurses prepare for more bloodshed.

"We are volunteers, only for humanity, just to help people. Not for salary, not for money, not for anything, just to help the needy people," says Hanan al Qassam a field medic, who also trains other volunteers to be EMTs or emergency medical technicians..