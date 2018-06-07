WORLD
Gaza health workers: volunteering to save lives in peril
Hanan al Qassam is one such field medic who is determined to save the lives of Palestinian demonstrators at the Gaza-Israel border despite life-threatening conditions.
Hanan al Qassam is a field medic who also trains other volunteers to be EMTs or emergency medical technicians. / TRTWorld
By Mazhar Ali
June 7, 2018

In Gaza, being a medical volunteer is one of the most dangerous jobs to have during protests against Israel. 

Since March, two health workers have been killed. And as more demonstrations are expected on Friday, Gaza nurses prepare for more bloodshed.

"We are volunteers, only for humanity, just to help people. Not for salary, not for money, not for anything, just to help the needy people," says Hanan al Qassam a field medic, who also trains other volunteers to be EMTs or emergency medical technicians..

TRT World 's Iolo Ap Dafydd reports from Gaza.

SOURCE:TRT World
