US President Donald Trump said on Thursday it was possible he and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un could sign an agreement to end the Korean War at their June 12 meeting in Singapore and that he would someday like to normalise relations with Pyongyang.

“Well it could be, we could sign an agreement, as you know that would be a first step ... but yes ... we’re looking at it, we’re talking about it with a lot of other people ... that’s probably the easy part, the hard part remains after that,” Trump said in answer to a question at a joint news conference with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump said he would “certainly” invite Kim to visit the United States if summit negotiations in Singapore go well. But he said he was also “totally prepared to walk” if things don’t go well, noting that he “did it once before.”

Trump and Abe met at the White House, before heading to Canada for what promises to be a tense Group of Seven summit clouded by the US leader’s aggressive trade policies.

But before tackling the thorny trade issue, Trump expressed unbridled optimism — and confidence — about his June 12 tete-a-tete with Kim in Singapore.

“The summit is all ready to go,” Trump said, with Abe at his side. “It’s going to be much more than a photo op.”

“I’m very well-prepared. It’s about attitude, it’s about willingness to get things done,” he told reporters.

Since the first inkling that a Trump-Kim summit could be on the cards, Japan has repeatedly insisted that Washington be mindful not to let its guard down with the nuclear-armed regime in Pyongyang.

And by coming to Washington to see Trump for the second time in less than two months, Abe wants to be sure to get his point across to the US president, amid the intense diplomatic flurry over the future of the Korean peninsula.

The Japanese leader said he hoped the summit would lead to “greater peace and stability” in the region, and mark a “transformational moment” for Northeast Asia.

Before leaving Tokyo, Abe clearly outlined what would need to happen for the summit to be a success: tangible progress on curbing the North’s nuclear and ballistic missile programmes, as well as answers about Japanese nationals kidnapped by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.

During their last meeting at Trump’s Florida retreat in April, the US president promised Abe to raise the politically sensitive abductions issue in any talks with Pyongyang.

But the subject is hardly a priority for the businessman-turned-president, whose strategy appears to be in constant flux.