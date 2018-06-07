Leaders of the Group of Seven rich nations meet at a summit in Canada on Friday more divided than at any time in the group’s 42-year history, as US President Donald Trump’s policies risk causing a global trade war.

In a bid to rebuild America’s industry, Trump has imposed hefty tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, including those from key G7 allies like Canada, Japan and the European Union.

The summit is being held in the picturesque Quebec town.

Trump and other world leaders don't agree on a wide range of issues from trade to the environment as well as Iran and the construction of a new US embassy in Jerusalem.

The US president signaled that he was in no mood to compromise as he met Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Fragile friendships

Pleas by the G7 member countries for exemptions from the US steel and aluminum tariffs, which went into effect on June 1, have fallen on deaf ears in Washington.

The US president has frosty relations with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the summit host.

“We will also obviously have some very robust discussions on trade,” Trudeau said.