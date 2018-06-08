US authorities are transferring about 1,600 immigrants to federal prisons in a move that has attracted criticism from human rights activists.

This is the first large-scale use of federal prisons to hold detainees amid a Trump administration crackdown on people entering the country illegally.

An ICE spokeswoman said five federal prisons will temporarily take in detainees awaiting civil immigration court hearings, including potential asylum seekers, with one prison in Victorville, California, preparing to house 1,000 people.

Officials of a prison employees’ union said the influx of ICE detainees, who were arrested at the border or elsewhere in the US by immigration officials, raises questions about prison staffing and safety.

In April 2018, nearly 51,000 people were apprehended at or near the southern border, up from about 16,000 in the same month a year earlier.

The use of prisons to hold immigrants comes amid a crackdown by Attorney General Jeff Sessions on both illegal border crossings and people seeking asylum.

Illegal border crossings