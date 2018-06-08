Daily exercise is the secret to a long life insists 80-year-old Finn Kauko Heikkinen, a former Olympic gymnast who kitesurfs, bikes or swims every day.

Out on the water, he glides, he soars, he falls – but he always gets back up. His hobby takes him far from the retirement homes and bridge games frequented by many his age.

But then again, Heikkinen has always lived an active life. In 2000, at the age of 63, he introduced kitesurfing to Finland.

"I started kitesurfing in 2000, before that I did windsurfing for 20 years," the Finn said.

With his icy blue eyes and taut physique, the former gymnast needs only a brief warm-up before he gets out on the water near Vaasa in western Finland.

Whether the ocean is frozen on a winter's day or it's a glorious spring day in May as during this training session when the wind is blowing 25 knots, the octogenarian sails through the air, mastering his moves like an athlete half his age.