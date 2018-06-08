World number one Simona Halep will have another opportunity to claim her first Grand Slam title after beating Spain's Garbine Muguruza 6-1 6-4 in their French Open semifinal on Thursday.

The Romanian broke Muguruza's serve six times in a ruthless display to set up Saturday's final against US Open champion Sloane Stephens.

Halep has suffered defeat in her three previous Grand Slam final appearances, including two in Paris in 2014 and 2017.

"I'm happy to play the final again at my favourite grand slam," Halep said courtside. "I'll try my best and hopefully do better than last year."

Muguruza, the 2016 champion, set about attacking Halep from the start but whereas all her previous opponents this fortnight has withered under the onslaught, battle-hardened Halep barely took a backward step.

Hurling everything Muguruza fired her way back across the net with equal venom Halep made a lightning start and was 5-0 up despite her opponent not playing badly herself.

The tall Muguruza had not dropped a set before facing Halep and thrashed two Grand Slam champions in Sam Stosur and Maria Sharapova for the loss of five games en route to the last four.

The 2016 French champion and reigning Wimbledon champion ratcheted up the intensity in the second set and broke in the third game when a powerful return forced an error.

Halep weathered the storm and broke back for 4-4 before winning a marathon ninth game in which she saved three break points to pile the pressure on the third seed.

Halep seized her chance, moving 0-40 ahead and then raising her arms in triumph as Muguruza blazed a backhand long – her 31st unforced error of the match.

"I knew that I have to be aggressive like her. I knew that she's gonna start the match with a lot of power," Halep, one of the best tacticians on the circuit, told reporters.

Stephens tops Keys

Stephens maintained her spotless record against fellow American Madison Keys with a 6-4 6-4 win in the day's other semifinal clash.

In the first all-American Roland Garros semi-final since 2002, the 10th-seeded Stephens stayed composed throughout as Keys, who has not won a set against her in three meetings, peppered the court with unforced errors.

Stephens had previously never gone past the fourth round in Paris.

Regardless of the result on Saturday, the 25-year-old Stephens will become the first American other than the Williams sisters to break into the top five in the WTA rankings since Lindsay Davenport – Keys's coach – in 2006.

"It's always hard to play someone from your country and such a good friend, but I'm happy I played my tennis," Stephens said.

"This is one of my favourite tournaments and I'm looking forward to Saturday. Merci Paris, je t'aime.