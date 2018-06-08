Cooperation between Russia and China is at an all-time high, Russian President Vladmir Putin told his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in a meeting on Friday ahead of a summit featuring their two countries and six Asian states.

"Cooperation with China is one of Russia's top priorities and it has reached an unprecedented level," Putin said.

Putin, re-elected to his fourth Kremlin term in March, arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing for talks with Xi, who could stay in power for life after term limits were lifted this year.

The two heads of state reviewed a military honour guard and greeted flag-waving children during the welcoming ceremony before retreating into the vast building.

The most powerful Russian and Chinese leaders in decades, Xi and Putin have built closer ties while US President Donald Trump has labelled both countries as economic rivals that challenge US interests and values.

Soulmates

Xi and Putin are "soulmates who want to make their countries great again," said Alexander Gabuev, senior fellow at the Carnegie Moscow Center.

"Both share scepticism towards American hegemony and distrust US intentions, both are authoritarian personalistic rulers," he said.

China is mired in tough negotiations with the United States to avoid a trade war, while Moscow has deep differences with Washington on multiple diplomatic fronts, including Syria and Ukraine.

Putin played up his bond with his "good friend" Xi in an interview with China's state broadcaster CGTN this week.

He said the Chinese president was the only state leader to celebrate his birthday with him, with the two sharing vodka and sausage.