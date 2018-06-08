A large turnout on the Gaza border is expected later on Friday and protests are also expected to take place in the West Bank to mark Al Quds Day.

At least 120 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire during near-weekly demonstrations that began on March 30. Thousands have been injured.

The Hamas-led demonstrations have been fueled by despair over a decade-old Israel-Egyptian blockade, imposed after Hamas began governing the territory.

Demonstrators have also called for the "Right of Return" to their homes in what is now Israel. Some two-thirds of Gaza's two million people are descendants of refugees who fled or were forced from their homes during the war surrounding Israel's establishment in 1948.

The deaths and injuries caused by the use of live fire by Israeli snipers in Gaza has brought wide-spread condemnation.

Most recently, during a visit to Europe this week, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was told by Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May that the situation in the region had deteriorated and that much needed to be done to alleviate the situation and bring peace.

Al Quds day

Al Quds Day is an annual event held on the last Friday of Ramadan and inaugurated in 1979 by Iran's first Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khomenei, in support of Palestinians and Arab and Muslim rights in Jerusalem. Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem.

Friday's demonstrations are meant to coincide with 'Jerusalem Day', a day of protest against Israeli control of the city of Jerusalem.