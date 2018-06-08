WORLD
2 MIN READ
ICC to deliver appeals ruling in former Congo VP conviction
International judges will on June 8, 2018, hand down a verdict in the appeal of disgraced former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba, fighting his conviction for war crimes and an 18-year jail term.
ICC to deliver appeals ruling in former Congo VP conviction
In this file photo taken on December 2, 2009, former Congolese rebel warlord and Democratic Republic of Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba attends a hearing at the International Criminal Court in the Hague. / AFP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 8, 2018

International Criminal Court judges are set to deliver their judgment in the appeal by former Congolese vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba against his convictions and an 18-year prison sentence for atrocities committed by his forces in the Central African Republic.

Bemba, 55, was found guilty in June 2016, as a military commander of two counts of crimes against humanity and three war crimes for a campaign of murder, rape and pillaging by his troops in 2002 and 2003. 

He denied responsibility for the crimes.

RECOMMENDED

Prosecutors, meanwhile, have appealed his sentence, urging judges to raise it to 25 years.

The case ending Friday afternoon is significant as it was the first ICC prosecution to focus heavily on sexual crimes in an armed conflict. 

Bemba also was the first person convicted by the court based on command responsibility.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Palestinian parties in Israel sign pledge to revive ‘Joint List’ bloc ahead of next elections
Japanese PM Takaichi dissolves parliament for snap election in February
Iraq urges cooperation to preserve Syria’s unity in talks with US envoy
US, Ukraine and Russia to hold talks in UAE, Kremlin says
Japan's Takaichi set to dissolve parliament, set stage for early election
Transatlantic ties have 'taken a big blow' — EU foreign policy chief warns
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
The Voice of Hind Rajab: Story of Gaza child killed by Israeli fire earns Oscar nomination
Trump, Kushner pitch glossy Gaza over rubble of Israeli genocide
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
Israel again violates Syria's sovereignty, opens fire on shepherds in Quneitra
Iraq to prosecute Daesh detainees transferred from Syria
Trump hails 'tremendous progress' in Syria under President al Sharaa
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry
Confiscating Russian assets would be 'act of war': Belgian PM
Russia, China must not gain access to Greenland's economy, military infrastructure: NATO chief
UK will not take part in 'Board of Peace' signing ceremony: foreign minister