1- Russia is hosting World Cup 2018

Russia will host the most prestigious soccer tournament for the first time, between June 14 and July 15 in 11 cities in the west of the country.

The country has spent billions on building new stadiums and upgrading aging infrastructure.

Some 570,000 foreign fans and 700,000 Russians are expected to attend World Cup matches, according to a study presented by the local organising committee last month.

2- Italy miss finals in Russia

Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in six decades after a scoreless tie meant it lost its two-leg playoff to Sweden, 1-0, on aggregate.

Italy have played in the last 14 World Cup finals, winning two of them. In all, they have triumphed four times, a tally only exceeded by Brazil, who have won five times. Italy are the only former champions not to make it to Russia 2018.

Turkey, Chile, the Netherlands and Greece are also out of contention this year.

3- Iceland smallest country, Panama's first World Cup

Iceland became the smallest country ever to qualify for the World Cup when they beat Kosovo 2-0 to book a place at their first finals in Russia as winners of Group I.

It was a remarkable achievement for a country that has a population of about 350,000. The previous smallest country to have reached the finals was Trinidad & Tobago, in 2006, with 1.3 million people.

Iceland’s seven wins in the group included all five of their home matches where previous World Cup semi-finalists Croatia and Turkey were among the victims.

And Panama qualified for the World Cup for the first time in history.