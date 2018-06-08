The area between Daraa and Israeli-occupied Golan Heights has turned to a flashpoint as the Syrian regime has vowed to fight against “terrorists” in an aim to retake rebel-held parts of the region despite the US warnings against a new offensive in southern Daraa province.

The latest dynamics in the region have raised Israeli concerns over the presence of Iran and the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah along the frontier, while Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Syrian troops should be positioned on the border with the Golan Heights, which have been occupied by Israel since the 1967 war.

"The agreement on forming a de-escalation area in southwestern Syria envisaged the eventual withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces from this part of Syria," said Lavrov.

He added that the Russian and US militaries have maintained regular contacts on the issue.

"Of course, the withdrawal of all non-Syrian forces must be carried out on a mutual basis, this should be a two-way street," Lavrov told a news conference.

"The result of this work which should continue and is continuing should be a situation when representatives of the Syrian Arab Republic's army stand at Syria's border with Israel," he said.

A Russian troop deployment in Syria near the Lebanese border this week caused friction with Iran-backed forces, including Hezbollah, which objected to the uncoordinated move, two non-Syrian officials in the regional alliance backing Damascus said.

Later, it was resolved when Syrian army soldiers took over three positions where the Russians had deployed near the town of Qusair in the Homs region, one of the officials, a military commander, told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

'De-escalation' deal

The southwest is of concern to the United States, which last year in July brokered a de-escalation deal with Jordan and Russia, the regime’s biggest ally, which has largely contained the war near the frontier with Israel.

Meanwhile, Jordan said it was discussing southern Syria with Washington and Moscow, and all three agreed on the need to preserve the ceasefire, which has reduced violence since they brokered it last year.

The United States warned it would take "firm and appropriate measures" in response to any violations of the ceasefire in that area.

In a statement released on May 25, the US State Department said it was concerned about reports that Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad's forces were preparing for an operation in southwestern Syria. It warned the regime against "any actions that risk broadening the conflict."

Israel-Russia talks

Israeli Defence Minister Avigdor Lieberman on May 31, visited Moscow for talks focusing on Syria as Lieberman's Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu, said the two need to discuss the situation in southwestern Syria, along its border with Israel.

Israel's Defence Ministry, in a statement, quoted Lieberman as telling Shoigu, "Israel greatly appreciates Russia's understanding of our security needs, especially regarding the situation on our northern border."

The statement said the two met for more than 90 minutes and discussed "security issues of concern to both countries, the situation in Syria and the Israeli campaign to prevent Iranian entrenchment in Syria."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later held a phone conversation and discussed "the latest regional developments and Iran's foothold in Syria," a brief statement from the Israeli leader's office said.

Israel's Channel 1 television said the conversation touched on a possible arrangement for there to be no Iranian presence in southern Syria closer than 70-80 km (40-50 miles) from the Syria-Israel border.

Secret deal between Russia and Israel

Russia and Israel have reached a secret deal for the border area in southern Syria, Israeli TV reported.

Israel will not intervene to prevent deployment of Assad's forces to the southern borders and the Golan Heights and Moscow will make sure that Iranian and Hezbollah forces do not be part of these troops under the agreement, according to a Channel 2report. The report said Israel will also retain its freedom of action against Syrian entrenchment inside Syria.

Under the apparent agreement coming together, Israel will accept the return of Syrian regime soldiers to the border on the Golan Heights, in exchange for Russia guaranteeing there are no Iranian or Hezbollah forces in the area, Hadashot TV news reported.

“Even if it takes time, and even if we have to accept Assad coming back, at the end of these talks the Iranian threat in Syria will be lifted,” an Israeli diplomatic source told Hadashot.

Also, a senior Israeli official said the country will not oppose Assad's remaining in power, provided that Iran's presence in Syria is eliminated, according to the Channel 10 news report.

“The Syrian regime has sent a proposal through mediators to regional countries that will ensure the withdrawal of Hezbollah and Iranian militias about 25 km away from the disengagement line in the Golan,” an unnamed Western diplomat was quoted as saying by the London-based Al Sharq al Awsat newspaper.