Tear gas canister puts a Palestinian on life support
WORLD
3 MIN READ
Tear gas canister puts a Palestinian on life supportIsraeli troops killed four Palestinians and wounded hundreds of others on Friday with live fire and tear gas used against protesters at the Gaza border.
A wounded Palestinian demonstrator, Haitham Abu Sabla, 23, is hit in the face with a tear gas canister fired by Israeli troops during a protest marking Al Quds Day, (Jerusalem Day), at the Israel-Gaza border in the southern Gaza. / Reuters
June 8, 2018

A Palestinian was on life support in a Gaza hospital on Friday after being struck in the face by a tear gas canister fired by an Israeli soldier.

Israel says it uses tear gas as a non-lethal measure against Gaza border protests.

But the projectile, launched by a soldier on the Israeli side of the frontier, hit Haitham Abu Sabla in the face as he watched Palestinian stone-throwers taking part in demonstrations east of Khan Younis town, witnesses said.

As seen in these pictures by Reuters photographer Ibraheem Abu Mustafa, the 23-year-old staggered back with the gas-spewing canister embedded in his cheek, his shirt bloodied, before collapsing.

A Gaza hospital official said Abu Sabla was placed on life support after the canister was surgically removed.

Abu Mustafa said, "An Israeli soldier came out of a military jeep and fired tear gas bombs ... and demonstrators began to run. They began to run further back and there was one of them who had gas coming out of his face. He ran before me directly,"

RECOMMENDED

"I started taking photos of him as he ran, before he fell to the ground and medics rushed to help him."

"It looked scary, a man with smoke and gas coming from inside his face," he said.

An Israeli army spokesman had no immediate comment on Abu Sabla's injury.

Abu Sabla's older brother, Mahmoud, said they were both regulars at the protests against Israel launched on March 30, in which the army has killed at least 123 Palestinians, according to Gaza medics.

"It was a must-go for us. We've never missed a Friday," he said. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry