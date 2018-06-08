WORLD
1 MIN READ
Trump-Kim summit offers new hope for peace between Koreas
The legacy of the Korean War has fuelled decades of animosity between North Korea and America, 65 years on. TRT World sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line, 65 years ago.
Trump-Kim summit offers new hope for peace between Koreas
Pfc. Paul Cecil of West Virginia holds a rocket launcher as Pfc. Junior Coram, right, loads the gun about two miles north of Chigong in Korea, July 23, 1950. / AP Archive
June 8, 2018

In 1950 the US military, along with troops from 22 UN countries, came to the support of South Korea to repel the North Korean army. 

Referred to as the forgotten war, it has been given renewed significance in the build-up to the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

The two Koreas are now potentially on the brink of an actual peace treaty.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World 's Kevin McAleese sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line 65 years ago.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry