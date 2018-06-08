June 8, 2018
In 1950 the US military, along with troops from 22 UN countries, came to the support of South Korea to repel the North Korean army.
Referred to as the forgotten war, it has been given renewed significance in the build-up to the summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
The two Koreas are now potentially on the brink of an actual peace treaty.
TRT World 's Kevin McAleese sat down with a US veteran who served on that front line 65 years ago.
SOURCE:TRT World