WORLD
3 MIN READ
Bomb kills one and wounds 14 in Iraq's Kirkuk
Tensions are high in Kirkuk, where the results of a parliamentary election in May are being disputed by the Turkmen and Arab communities after a Kurdish party appeared to have won.
Bomb kills one and wounds 14 in Iraq's Kirkuk
A string of explosions rocked Kirkuk on Friday night in at least three separate locations.
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
June 8, 2018

At least one woman was killed and 14 people including women and children were wounded late on Friday when a bomb exploded in the ethnically-mixed Iraqi oil city of Kirkuk, the military said.

The improvised explosive device went off near a mosque in a crowded market area in the evening, a peak shopping time in the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. A second explosive device went off near a coffee shop, injuring one man, the military said.

A missile was also fired at a school but there were no casualties, a military statement said.

Tensions are high in Kirkuk, where the results of a parliamentary election in May are being disputed by the Turkmen and Arab communities after a Kurdish party appeared to have won.

In October, Iraqi forces backed by Shia militias dislodged the Kurdish Regional Government's Peshmerga fighters who had taken control of Kirkuk city in 2014. 

RECOMMENDED

The Peshmerga forces' move had prevented the city's capture by Daesh militants who had overrun Iraqi army positions in northern and western Iraq.

The central government recaptured the city and its oilfields along with other areas in northern Iraq claimed by both Baghdad and the Kurds following an offensive launched in retaliation for a northern Iraq independence referendum.

The return of the Iraqi army to Kirkuk was greeted with relief by the Arab and Turkmen populations there but some accuse Iraqi government forces and Shia militias of violations.

Daesh militants have also carried out attacks in the city as well as other parts of Iraq in recent weeks and months.

Iraq declared victory over Daesh in December. But security officials have said the hardline militant group is likely to wage an insurgency in Iraq after its self-proclaimed caliphate collapsed and the militants were dislodged from all the territory they held in the country.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry