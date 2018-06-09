Turkey's presidential spokesman on Friday blasted as "anti-Islam" and "racist" Austria's decision to expel up to 60 Turkish-funded imams and shut seven mosques.

TRT World's Assed Baig has the latest from Vienna.

"Austria's decision to close down seven mosques and deport imams with a lame excuse is a reflection of the anti-Islam, racist and discriminatory populist wave in this country," Ibrahim Kalin said after Vienna announced the move in a crackdown on what it called "political Islam."

"It is an attempt to target Muslim communities for the sake of scoring cheap political points," Kalin said on Twitter.

"The Austrian government's ideological attitude does not fit with universal law norms, social harmony politics, minority laws and the ethics of society. We certainly oppose normalising and standardising islamophobia and racism," he said.

Kalin's remarks came after Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz announced the expulsion of the imams and shuttering of the mosques.

Kurz said the moves came after an investigation by the religious affairs authority into images which emerged in April of children in Turkish-backed mosques playing dead and re-enacting the World War I battle of Gallipoli.

"Parallel societies, political Islam and radicalisation have no place in our country," Kurz said.

The photos, published by the Falter weekly, showed young boys in camouflage uniforms marching, saluting, waving Turkish flags and then playing dead.