British actress Eunice Gayson, who played the first Bond girl, has died at the age of 90, the official 007 Twitter account said on Saturday.

Gayson played the spy's love interest Sylvia Trench opposite Sean Connery in the 1962 film "Dr No", the first of the franchise, and then again in "From Russia with Love".

Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli offered their condolences to her family in a statement posted on the 007 Twitter feed.