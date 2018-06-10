WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump says US backs out of G7 communique, criticizes Trudeau
US President Donald Trump tweets he has no endorsement for G7 communique in Canada as other G7 leaders agree to fight protectionism.
Trump says US backs out of G7 communique, criticizes Trudeau
US President Donald Trump waves as he arrives to board Air Force One to depart for travel to Singapore from the Canadian Forces Base Bagotville, Quebec, Canada, on June 9, 2018. / Reuters
Ertan KarpazlıErtan Karpazlı
June 10, 2018

US President Donald Trump on Saturday said he had instructed his representatives not to endorse a joint communique put out by the Group of Seven leaders after what he called Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's "false statements" at a news conference.

Trump left the G7 summit in Canada early, then wrote on Twitter that Trudeau's remarks, including that his country would not be pushed around, "were very dishonest and weak."

"PM Justin Trudeau of Canada acted so meek and mild during our @G7 meetings only to give a news conference after I left saying that, 'US Tariffs were kind of insulting' and he 'will not be pushed around.' Very dishonest & weak. Our Tariffs are in response to his of 270% on dairy!" the US president tweeted.

The bombshell tweet came after G7 nations appeared to have papered over the cracks in their alliance at the two-day summit in La Malbaie, Quebec, where Trump defiantly brandished his "America First" agenda.

All the group's leaders had spoken publicly about the summit and the Canadian government had issued the communique when Trump's tweets were posted.

There was no immediate reaction from the Canadian government on Trump's tweets.

Trump, who last week slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Canada, the European Union and Mexico, threatened at the summit to cut off trade with countries that treated the United States unfairly.

RECOMMENDED

TRT World's Kim Vinnell reports.

"We're like the piggy bank that everybody is robbing," he said at an earlier news conference as his counterparts continued their meeting in La Malbaie, Quebec, and officials hammered out a joint communique.

"This isn’t just G7. I mean, we have India, where some of the tariffs are 100 percent ... And we charge nothing,"Trump said. "And it's going to stop. Or we'll stop trading with them."

The communique said the leaders of the United States, Canada, Britain, France, Italy, Germany and Japan agreed on the need for "free, fair, and mutually beneficial trade" and the importance of fighting protectionism.

"We strive to reduce tariff barriers, non-tariff barriers and subsidies," the statement said.

Trump, who argues his tariffs are meant to protect US industry and workers from unfair international competition, told reporters he had suggested to the other G7 leaders that all trade barriers, including tariffs and subsidies, be eliminated.

The US president is en route to Singapore for a meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong un, which Trump described as a "mission of peace."

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry