More than 100,000 supporters of the Romanian government assembled in the capital dressed in white Saturday to protest alleged abuses committed by anti-corruption prosecutors.

The governing Social Democratic Party thinks the prosecutors have too much power and allege they have tapped phones illegally and unjustly targeted officials.

The party bussed in supporters from around the country for the rally, while others made it on their own.

"Romania didn't invent corruption," Oana Florea, 42, a legal expert from Bucharest, said. "A lot of it has been exaggerated, as there have been acquittals."

Last year, Romania had its biggest protests since communism ended after the government tried to decriminalise official misconduct.

The office of the anti-corruption prosecutor successfully prosecuted 713 officials in 2016, including 28 mayors and a senator.