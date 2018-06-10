June 10, 2018
The holy month of Ramadan in Istanbul is a stage for colourful exhibitions, community dinners and special desserts.
This year Ramadan coincides with Summer. The weather in Istanbul gets hot with many people fasting around 16 hours a day.
And just like Ottoman Sultans, people have heavy iftar dinners and crave refreshing desserts.
This makes the digestion-friendly Gullac essentıal.
TRT World'sAlaattin Kilic went to the city's historic Karakoy neighbourhood to find out more about the delicacy.
SOURCE:TRT World