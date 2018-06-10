BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Canadian PM rejects NAFTA sunset clause but open to discussions
US President Donald Trump who regularly threatens to pull out of NAFTA, insists that Canada and Mexico agree to a sunset clause that would allow a member nation to withdraw after five years.
Canadian PM rejects NAFTA sunset clause but open to discussions
Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) meets with US President Donald Trump during the G7 Summit in the Charlevoix town of La Malbaie, Quebec, Canada on June 8, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 10, 2018

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday rejected a US demand for a sunset clause in NAFTA but said he was prepared to compromise on the issue, which is holding up talks to update the 1990s-era pact.

US President Donald Trump - who regularly threatens to pull out of the North American Free Trade Agreement - insists that Canada and Mexico agree to a sunset clause that would allow a member nation to withdraw after five years.

Although Canada and Mexico say the idea is unworkable, Trump told reporters on Saturday that the new deal would contain such a provision. Trudeau rejected the idea.

“There will not be a sunset clause ... we will not, cannot sign a trade deal that expires automatically every five years,” he told a news conference at the end of a Group of Seven summit in Quebec.

“I think there are various discussions about alternatives that would not be that, and that would not be entirely destabilising for a trade deal, and I think we are open to creativity,” he said.

RECOMMENDED

This, he suggested, could involve “a check in and a renewal.” Officials say Canada and Mexico have proposed member nations gather every five years to review the treaty.

Talks to modernise NAFTA, which started last August, have effectively stalled as Canada and Mexico resist US demands for major changes such as the sunset clause and boosting the North American content of autos made in the three nations.

Trudeau said he had told Trump that the talks had been made more complicated by a US decision to impose tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, ostensibly for national security reasons. Canada has promised retaliatory measures on July 1.

“I highlighted directly to the president that Canadians did not take it lightly that the United States has moved forward with significant tariffs,” said Trudeau.

“Canadians, we’re polite, we’re reasonable, but we will also not be pushed around.”

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry