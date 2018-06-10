POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Rafa Nadal wins 11th French Open title
Nadal earns a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros. The victory allows the 32-year-old Spaniard to hold onto the No. 1 ranking.
Rafa Nadal wins 11th French Open title
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates with the trophy after winning the final against Austria's Dominic Thiem on June 10, 2018. / Reuters
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 10, 2018

Rafael Nadal needed less than a set to take command of the French Open final and overcame a late problem with his racket-holding hand to earn a record-extending 11th championship at Roland Garros by beating Dominic Thiem 6-4, 6-3, 6-2 on Sunday.

At 2-1 in the fourth set, Nadal stopped serving during a game because he couldn't straighten his left middle finger.

At the following changeover, Nadal was given a salt pill by a doctor and had his left forearm massaged by a trainer.

But Nadal's form never wavered, and soon enough he was celebrating his 17th Grand Slam title overall, second among men only to Roger Federer's 20.

The victory also allowed the 32-year-old Spaniard to hold onto the No. 1 ranking.

RECOMMENDED

The No. 7-seeded Thiem, a 24-year-old from Austria, was appearing in a major final for the first time. 

Not much more of a daunting task than doing so against Nadal at the French Open, where he is now 11-0 in finals and 86-2 overall.

If there were any reason for a bit of intrigue entering Sunday's match, it was this: Thiem is the only person to beat Nadal on red clay over the past two seasons, doing so at Rome in May 2017 and at Madrid last month.

Taking on Nadal at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament is a whole other challenge. 

Thiem stayed with Nadal in the early going on a steamy afternoon. But from 4-all in the opening set, Nadal grabbed five games in a row and was in charge.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry