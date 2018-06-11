POLITICS
Bosnians mark Ramadan with cannon firing
Sarajevo is a city sitting proudly at the crossroads of east and west where it grabbed the world's attention for a deadly war in the 1990s. Nevertheless, it has moved on and preserved its diverse spirit.
A group of people break their fast on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, on an old fortress overlooking the historic centre of Sarajevo, Bosnia. (May 16, 2018) / AP
By Azaera Amza
June 11, 2018

Muslim Bosniaks make up around 40 percent of Bosnia's population of 3.8 million. Many of them celebrate Muslim holy month of fasting during which they abstain from food, drink and smoking from sunrise to sunset.

"Ramadan is like a filter. We're striving to be better people. Ramadan is less effective if we don't become better people," said an observer of the holy month.

Aksel Zaimovic travels to Sarajevo to find out how Bosniaks end their day of fasting.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
