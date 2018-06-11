Hong Kong's leading independence activist was jailed for six years on Monday for his involvement in some of the city's worst protest violence for decades.

Edward Leung was convicted in May of rioting over the 2016 running battles with police, when demonstrators hurled bricks torn up from pavements and set rubbish alight in the commercial district of Mong Kok.

Handing down his jail term, Judge Anthea Pang said Leung actively participated in the riots and described his actions as "wanton and vicious."

The 27-year-old was already in custody after pleading guilty in January to a separate charge of assaulting a police officer during the 2016 clashes, and being sentenced to one year in jail.

The two terms will be served concurrently.

Pang said the court would not admit political reasons as a mitigating factor, adding that punishment must have a "deterrent" effect.