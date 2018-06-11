UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday called for an investigation of air strikes believed to have been carried out by Russian jets in Syria, killing dozens including children.

The air attack on the night of June 7 to 8 targeted the village of Zardana in Idlib province and left 44 dead including six children, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

In a statement, Guterres expressed "deep concern" about the strikes and called for a "full investigation into the attacks, especially allegations that there was also a second strike targeting first responders, to establish accountability."

He recalled that Idlib is part of the de-escalation agreement for Syria reached between Turkey, Russia and Iran and urged those guarantors to uphold their commitment.

Most of Idlib province is held by an array of militant groups with only parts controlled by the Russian-backed regime.

UN fears for 2.5 million in Idlib as fighting escalates

The United Nations voiced concern on Monday about an escalation in fighting and air strikes in Syria's Idlib province, where 2.5 million civilians have "no place else to go" within their homeland.

Panos Moumtzis, UN regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, called on major powers to broker a negotiated settlement to end the war and avoid a bloodbath in Idlib."

"We worry about 2.5 million people becoming displaced towards Turkey ... There is no other location to move them to (in Syria)," he told a news briefing in Geneva.

An aid convoy reached the town of Douma in the enclave of eastern Ghouta outside Damascus on Sunday, but the Syrian regime did not allow UN staff to accompany it, Moumtzis said.

Fresh strikes

Regime forces killed at least 15 civilians in air strikes carried out in northwestern Syria on Sunday in apparent retaliation for a militant attack on two besieged regime-held villages, the Britain-based war monitor said.

The bombing raids hit a string of towns and villages in the northwestern province of Idlib.

In the town of Taftanaz the strikes killed 10 civilians, including four children, the SOHR said.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said strikes had also hit near a children's hospital, putting it out of service.

Five other civilians were killed in raids that hit other towns.

The air strikes came a day after militants from Al Qaeda's former Syrian affiliate launched an attack on Fuaa and Kafraya, two villages held by the regime but cut off by hardline forces.

Late Saturday, Hayat Tahrir al Sham (HTS) and allied militants shelled Fuaa and Kafraya heavily and clashed with local fighters.