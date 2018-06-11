President Donald Trump expressed optimism about Tuesday's meeting during a working lunch with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and aides to both leaders.

Trump says he thinks "things can work out very nicely" with North Korea on the eve of his historic summit with Kim Jong-un.

He also told Lee the decision to hold the summit in the island city-state of Singapore was "made very consciously" and offered thanks.

"We appreciate your hospitality and professionalism and your friendship," the US president added.

"Great to be in Singapore, excitement in the air!" he tweeted on Monday.

North Korean and US negotiators also met in Singapore for final preparations on the eve of the unprecedented summit.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to the Philippines, Sung Kim, plans another round of meetings on Monday afternoon with North Korean officials as both sides continue to prepare for Tuesday's summit in Singapore.

Tuesday's meeting will be the first between a sitting US president and a leader of North Korea, whose nuclear and ballistic missile ambitions have raised global concerns and seen tensions soar.

It is an extraordinary turnaround from the rhetoric of last year, when Trump threatened the North with "fire and fury" and Kim dubbed him a "mentally deranged US dotard."

The summit has raised hopes of progress towards a peace treaty to formally end the Korean War, the last festering legacy of the Cold War, after hostilities only stopped with an armistice.

But Pyongyang is demanding as yet unspecified security guarantees and the end of what it calls a "hostile policy" towards it, and has not made clear what concessions it is offering over the nuclear arsenal it calls its "treasured sword" to defend against a US invasion.