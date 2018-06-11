Dotard, meet rocket man.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will shake hands for a photo-op unimaginable only a few months ago.

The nuclear-armed pair have hurled personal insults at each other that would not be out of place in the playground. Here are a few of the more memorable slurs.

Mentally-deranged 'dotard'

Kim had people around the world reaching for the dictionary when he called Trump a "mentally deranged US dotard", saying he would "tame" him with "fire."

The insult, equivalent to calling Trump an "old lunatic," was a response to Washington's threat to "totally destroy" North Korea and came at the height of the war of words between the two foes.

According to online dictionary Merriam Webster, searches for "dotard" were "high as a kite" after the comments hit the headlines.

'Short and fat'

It appeared that the 71-year-old Trump took offence not at the allegation of insanity but rather the dig at his age.

In response to the "dotard" insult, he took aim at the physical dimensions of the leader of the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK).

"Why would Kim Jong Un insult me by calling me 'old,' when I would NEVER call him 'short and fat'?" he tweeted.

In an editorial, North Korea's governing party newspaper Rodong Sinmun said that Trump had "malignantly hurt the dignity of the supreme leadership," and was "a hideous criminal sentenced to death by the Korean people."

'Rocket man'