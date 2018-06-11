"Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" won the Tony for best play on Sunday while "The Band's Visit" swept the musical categories with 10 wins, including the top award best musical at Broadway's annual honours for the best in theatre.

Glenda Jackson and Andrew Garfield took home acting prizes and rocker Bruce Springsteen received a special Tony, while a revival of the AIDS drama "Angels in America" was named best play revival and "Once On This Island" won best musical revival.

But the biggest surprise of the night came when Robert De Niro, appearing on stage to introduce Springsteen, dropped the 'F-bomb' against US President Donald Trump.

De Niro's comments earned him a standing ovation from a cheering crowd at Radio City Music Hall but were bleeped for US television audiences.

"The Band's Visit," about Egyptian musicians stranded in a small Israeli town, also won acting awards for stars Tony Shaloub, Katrina Lenk and Ari'el Stachel, as well as best book, score, director, orchestration, sound design and lighting.

It lost just one category among its 11 nominations, with its 10 wins just two shy of the record for any show set by "The Producers."

"I avoided so many events with them (his parents) in the past because I pretended that I was not Middle Eastern," said Stachel, whose father is of Yemeni and Israeli heritage.

He also praised "a cast of actors who never believed they would be able to portray their own races."