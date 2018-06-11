At least 18 people have been killed in two bomb attacks in Afghanistan on Monday.

At least 12 people died when a suicide bomber detonated his explosives outside a government ministry in central Kabul which left 31 others were wounded.

Earlier in the day, a roadside bomb hit a microbus in eastern Gazhni province, killing at least six people, including children.

A spokesman for the provincial governor blamed the Taliban, which recently declared a temporary ceasefire until the end of the Eid Muslim holiday.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the Kabul attack, without providing any evidence.

The attack comes as security has deteriorated in the city during recent months ahead of elections scheduled for October.

"Woman, children and employees of the (rehabilitation) ministry are among the victims," Najib Danish, spokesman for the interior ministry, said.