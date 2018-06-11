WORLD
Turkey steps up anti-terror operations in N Iraq
Air strikes on PKK terror targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the PKK resumed its terror campaign against Turkey. On Monday, a new phase in the operation was announced by the Turkish president.
Turkish military has made advances along Iraq’s Mount Qandil as part of an operation launched against PKK terrorists. / AA
Abed AhmedAbed Ahmed
June 11, 2018

Turkey has launched anti-terror operations in both Qandil and Sinjar regions in northern Iraq, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Addressing residents in Turkey's central Nigde province, Erdogan said, "We've started anti-terror operations in Qandil and Sinjar. We've destroyed 14 important targets with 20 of our aircrafts."

Referring to Qandil region where the Turkish military began an operation in mid-March, Erdogan said, "Our target is to drain the biggest swamp."

In recent days, Turkish officials suggested that the Mount Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border, where the PKK terrorist group has its headquarters, will be the target of a future operation.

Air strikes on PKK targets in northern Iraq have been carried out regularly since July 2015, when the terrorist PKK group resumed its armed campaign against Turkey.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey as well as the US and EU.

In its terror campaign against Turkey, which has lasted for more than three decades, over 40,000 people have been killed, including women and children.

SOURCE:AA
