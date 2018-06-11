Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria produced the furthest long jump in 23 years – 8.83 metres – in winning the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday but a tailwind denied him a place in the record books.

The 19-year-old raced to the stands to celebrate with supporters after producing the fifth-longest jump in all conditions, behind Mike Powell, Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis and Robert Emmiyan.

Even though his delight was tempered by the ruling that the wind of 2.1 metres per second was just over the legal limit, Echevarria was still delighted with the mark which bodes well for the rest of the season.

'I wanted 8.5 metres'

"Today I wanted 8.5 metres but I didn't think I could jump so far," he said.

American Powell holds the world record with 8.95 metres from the 1991 world championships.

Echevarria finished first ahead of American Jeff Henderson (8.39m) and South Africa's world champion Luvo Manyonga (8.25m).

On the track, Qatar's Abderrahman Samba posted his fourth Diamond League race win this year to take the 400m hurdles in a league and Asian record time of 47.41 seconds.