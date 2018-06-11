POLITICS
4 MIN READ
Echevarria's furthest long jump stuns athletics world
The 19-year-old Cuban athlete produced the furthest long jump in 23 years but a tailwind denied him a place in the record books at the IAAF Athletics Diamond League in Stockholm.
Echevarria's furthest long jump stuns athletics world
Juan Miguel Echevarria of Cuba competes to win the men's long jump event at the IAAF Athletics Diamond League at the Stockholm Stadium, Sweden on June 10, 2018. / Reuters
By Mazhar Ali
June 11, 2018

Cuba's Juan Miguel Echevarria produced the furthest long jump in 23 years – 8.83 metres – in winning the Diamond League meeting in Stockholm on Sunday but a tailwind denied him a place in the record books.

The 19-year-old raced to the stands to celebrate with supporters after producing the fifth-longest jump in all conditions, behind Mike Powell, Bob Beamon, Carl Lewis and Robert Emmiyan.

Even though his delight was tempered by the ruling that the wind of 2.1 metres per second was just over the legal limit, Echevarria was still delighted with the mark which bodes well for the rest of the season.

'I wanted 8.5 metres'

"Today I wanted 8.5 metres but I didn't think I could jump so far," he said.

American Powell holds the world record with 8.95 metres from the 1991 world championships.

Echevarria finished first ahead of American Jeff Henderson (8.39m) and South Africa's world champion Luvo Manyonga (8.25m).

On the track, Qatar's Abderrahman Samba posted his fourth Diamond League race win this year to take the 400m hurdles in a league and Asian record time of 47.41 seconds.

RECOMMENDED

It was Samba's fifth consecutive sub-48-second clocking, the first time that has been achieved since Derrick Adkins in 1995.

"I was looking for something big and I got that today," said Samba, who finished ahead of Norwegian world champion Karsten Warholm.

"It was windy on the back straight so that made us push too hard but it was amazing to get the Diamond League record and a PB today. Now I'll get back training then I might compete (in the next Diamond League meeting) in Paris."

In the men's 200m, Turkey's Ramil Guliyev, who won gold at last year's World Championships, clocked 19.92 seconds to win although the victory was slightly marred by an injury to Bahamian Steven Gardiner, who pulled up with 100 metres to run.

Britain's Dina Asher-Smith continued her recent excellent form to win the women's 100m in 10.93, a time only 0.01 seconds slower than her British record of 10.92 which she set in Oslo on Thursday.

Asher-Smith finished ahead of Ivorian Murielle Ahoure (11.03) with Trinidad's Michelle-Lee Ahye third in 11.11.

The men's race was won by Hassan Taftian in a season's best 10.07, which was 0.03 off his own Iranian national record.

Ethiopia's Gudaf Tsegay coasted to victory in the women's 1,500m in a meeting record time of three minutes 57.64 seconds, finishing ahead of Briton Laura Muir, whose 3:58.53 was her season's best.

American Brianna McNeal impressed in the women's 100m hurdles, posting a world-leading time of 12.38, with Jamaica's Danielle Williams (12.48) second and Alina Talay of Belarus third in 12.55. 

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Trump says he will sue New York Times over ‘fake’ polling after unfavourable results
France, Germany credit 'European unity' for Trump’s shift on Greenland
Greenland's premier says he doesn't know what's agreed between Trump, NATO chief
Death toll in shopping plaza fire in Pakistan rises to 67, officials say
German nurse may be responsible for over 100 deaths, prosecutors say
French navy boards Russian ‘shadow fleet’ oil tanker in Mediterranean: Macron
Erdogan says Türkiye opposes foreign intervention in Iran in call with Pezeshkian
Unprecedented floods hit Tunisia, causing fatalities and widespread damage
Trump hails ‘very good’ Zelenskyy talks as Ukraine, Russia set for US-led meeting in UAE
UN warns of ‘catastrophic’ hunger crisis in Nigeria as food aid funds dry up
One in five mammals faces extinction across South Africa, Lesotho, Eswatini
Türkiye will emerge as a central power in 'reshaped global order': President Erdogan
Syrian children recount how they were forcibly recruited by YPG terror group
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez aims to make history for Turkish tennis
Syrian government 'has no conflict' with Kurds, but with YPG: Interior Ministry