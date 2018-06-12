The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Monday said Ankara had sent enough documents to Washington for the extradition of the US-based leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which masterminded the deadly 2016 coup attempt.

In a live interview on private broadcaster Kanal D in Istanbul, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the documents that Turkey had sent to US authorities for Fetullah Gulen’s extradition were to take legal action.

His statements came after a four-person CHP delegation visited Turkey’s Justice Ministry to examine the documents submitted against Gulen.

The delegation handed him a report on the documents, said Kilicdaroglu.