TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish opposition head backs Ankara on Gulen extradition
CHP leader Kemal Kilicdaroglu says Ankara has sent enough evidence to US authorities to take legal action and urged Washington to extradite Fetullah Gulen, whose FETO organisation orchestrated the July 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.
Turkish opposition head backs Ankara on Gulen extradition
In the July 2016 file photo, Islamic cleric Fetullah Gulen (L) speaks to members of the media at his compound, in Saylorsburg, USA. Kemal Kilicdaroglu (R), leader of Turkey's main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) delivers a speech to supporters to outline the CHP's election manifesto and present MP candidates at a rally in Ankara, Turkey, Saturday, May 26, 2018. / AP
By Hatice Cagla Gunaydin
June 12, 2018

The leader of Turkey’s main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) on Monday said Ankara had sent enough documents to Washington for the extradition of the US-based leader of the Fetullah Terrorist Organisation (FETO), which masterminded the deadly 2016 coup attempt.

In a live interview on private broadcaster Kanal D in Istanbul, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said the documents that Turkey had sent to US authorities for Fetullah Gulen’s extradition were to take legal action.

His statements came after a four-person CHP delegation visited Turkey’s Justice Ministry to examine the documents submitted against Gulen.

The delegation handed him a report on the documents, said Kilicdaroglu.

RECOMMENDED

"There is a three-page report that came to me. The same report was given to [CHP presidential candidate] Mr Muharrem Ince. There are some procedural shortcomings, but these are not vital procedural shortcomings. According to the documents [sent to America], Gulen must be extradited to us."

Turkish authorities have repeatedly criticised the US administration for not extraditing Gulen, despite submitting all the necessary documents against him.

FETO and its leader Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 in which officials say 251 people died and over 2,000 were injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Russia detains suspect in shooting of top military intelligence officer in Moscow
Polls open in second round of Portugal presidential vote
South Africa to withdraw its troops from UN peacekeeping mission in DRC
India and Malaysia pledge deeper semiconductor ties on Modi visit
Shooting in Syria’s Sweida countryside kills four, suspect arrested
Samsung to begin mass production of world's first 6th-generation high-bandwidth memory next week
Death toll reaches 27 after coal mine blast in India
Trump praises new Honduras leader after talks in US
Thailand heads to polls to elect parliament, change constitution
Washington Post CEO out after sweeping job cuts
Japan votes in elections as Premier Takaichi seeks fresh mandate
Saudi Arabia condemns deadly paramilitary RSF attacks on hospital, civilians in Sudan
Coordinated attacks: Illegal Israeli settlers beat, injure Palestinians across occupied West Bank
Turkish first lady and Jordan’s queen reaffirm bonds in Istanbul
3rd Türkiye–China business conference held in Istanbul to boost trade