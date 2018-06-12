Kim Jong-un's charm offensive and his historic summit with US President Donald Trump have overshadowed a more sinister side of his regime — widespread human rights abuses, activists say.

The meeting in Singapore offered a dramatic image makeover for Kim, previously known for his apocalyptic threats of nuclear war and accused of ordering the killings of his own uncle and half-brother.

During his three-day visit, a smiling Kim shared a historic handshake with Trump, took selfies with top Singaporean officials and toured the city-state's scenic waterfront, drawing throngs of onlookers.

Trump praised Kim as a "very talented man" who "loves his country very much," after ignoring a reporter's question on whether he raised the issue of Otto Warmbier — a US student who died after being detained in the North for more than a year.

"Some say Kim is 'cute' or 'friendlier than expected,' but they should not be deceived by Kim's smiling face at this political show," Choi Jung-Hun, a North Korean defector living in Seoul, said.

The Kim family has ruled the impoverished, nuclear-armed nation with a pervasive personality cult and little tolerance for dissent.

Rights abuses

North Korea stands accused of a litany of state-sanctioned rights abuses including torture, rape, execution and brutal crackdowns on dissent.

The regime is estimated to have up to 120,000 political prisoners in its sprawling gulag system.

Kim also had his own powerful uncle, Jang Song-thaek, executed in 2013 for treason, and is accused of ordering the assassination of his half-brother, Kim Jong-nam, at a Malaysian airport in 2017.

Days before Tuesday's summit, more than 300 rights groups including Human Rights Watch urged Pyongyang to improve its dire rights records.