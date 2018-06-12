Turkish armed forces will remain in northern Iraq until the terrorists are cleared from the region, Turkey’s defence minister said on Tuesday.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency’s Editor’s Desk in the capital Ankara, Nurettin Canikli said: “Turkish armed forces will remain in [northern Iraq] until [anti-terror] mission ends.”

He also said that Iran has expressed “very clearly” their support for Turkey’s anti-terror operations targeting all the terror elements in northern Iraq, including Qandil region.

In recent days, Turkish officials have suggested that the Mount Qandil region in northern Iraq near the Iranian border, where the PKK terrorist group has its headquarters, will be the target of a future operation.

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more from Cizre in southeastern Turkey.

Canikli noted that more than 500 terrorists have been neutralised in northern Iraq since the beginning of 2018.