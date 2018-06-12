The government's military response in two regions of Cameroon where English-speaking separatists are campaigning for an independent state has inflamed the crisis, Amnesty International said on Tuesday.

In a 37-page report, the human-rights watchdog said it had catalogued "unlawful killings, destruction of private property, arbitrary arrests and torture" carried out by the security forces since late 2017.

"Far from resolving the crisis, the clampdown on any form of dissent and the heavy-handed response by the Cameroonian authorities and security forces appear to have empowered and created space for more radical and violent movements to emerge, with a focus on secession and armed struggle," it said.

"The human rights violations committed by the Cameroonian security forces and authorities have also contributed to creating a pervasive climate of fear, which some observers say has led to a growing sense of alienation among communities in the anglophone regions."

The unrest is unfolding in the Northwest and Southwest Regions — English-speaking territory once governed by colonial Britain that joined French-speaking Cameroon after it gained independence from France in 1960.

Anglophones today account for about a fifth of Cameroon's population of 22 million.

But years of resentment at perceived discrimination, especially in education and the judiciary, have built up, sparking protests in October and November 2016.

The government's reaction was harsh, then in late 2017, the violence escalated further after radicals declared an independent state — an entity that has not been recognised internationally –—and launched an armed campaign.

Village 'destroyed'

Amnesty said it had conducted interviews with more than 150 victims of, or eyewitnesses to, violence committed either by the security forces or by separatists.

Among the incidents, it said, was "the complete destruction" of the village of Kwakwa in the Southwest Region in December last year.