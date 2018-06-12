FIFA members will decide on Wednesday whether the 2026 World Cup should be played in North America or in Morocco, taking football’s global showpiece to Africa for just the second time.

On the eve of the 2018 World Cup in Russia, 207 FIFA member nations will cast their vote in a congress of world football’s governing body.

Morocco’s bid for 2026 was only cleared to advance to the runoff vote earlier this month, despite a FIFA evaluation report that classified the north African nation’s stadiums, accommodation and transport as “high risk.”

Morocco received only 2.7 out of five, with red flags raised over several critical components of the bid.

A FIFA summary of the bid task force’s findings warned “the amount of new infrastructure required for the Morocco 2026 bid to become reality cannot be overstated.”

The report left the US-Canada-Mexico bid as the clear front-runner after giving it a rating of four out of five.

TRT World'sPaul Scott has more details from Moscow, Russia.

Referendum on Trump?

But the North American bid has been dogged by concerns that the vote could become a referendum on the popularity of US President Donald Trump.

Bid leader Carlos Cordeiro on Monday repeated a message he has hammered out again and again in recent months — vote on us, not Trump.

“We believe strongly that this decision will be made on its merits,” Cordeiro said in a conference call with reporters.

“This is not geopolitics, we’re talking about football and what is fundamentally, at the end of the day, the best interest of football and our footballing community ... We’ve had no backlash.”