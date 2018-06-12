Morocco announced on May 1 it was cutting all diplomatic ties with Iran over the latter's alleged military and financial support to the Polisario Front, a Western Sahara independence movement.

The Moroccan government is closing its embassy in Tehran and will also expel the Iranian ambassador to Rabat.

Foreign affairs minister of Morocco Nasser Bourita told Al Jazeerathat they have proof of Iranian support to the Polisario Front via Tehran’s embassy in Algeria.

"This month Hezbollah sent [land-to-air] SAM9, SAM11 and Strela missiles to the Polisario with the connivance of Iran's embassy in Algiers," Bourita told the reporters.

"Morocco was left without a choice but to act and cut diplomatic ties and close its embassy in Tehran," he added.

Bourita said that he had presented documents about Hezbollah's military and logistical support to his Iranian counterpart earlier.

Morocco annexed the Western Sahara, a former Spanish colony, in 1975, and since then the territory has been the subject of a dispute between it and the Polisario Front, an independence movement backed by neighbouring Algeria.

The involvement of Iran in the dispute was unheard of until last month, and it came as no surprise that Rabat's claims were rejected by Iran and Algeria.

Morocco has maintained a historically strategic alliance with the US and the Gulf monarchies, dominantly Saudi Arabia, especially after the Arab Spring.

Saudi Arabia has strong relations with Morocco in the field of economy and military. Riyadh, in early 2016, pledged $22 billion to Rabat in military assistance and support for intelligence.

Riyadh's actions are believed to be motivated by seeking an increase in power in the North African region and adding another Arab country under its influence.

In 2017, Rabat and Riyadh relations were strained due to Morocco's reluctance to involve itself in the Qatar blockade by Saudi-led the Gulf states.

King Mohammed VI's decision to provide a food supply to Qatar also had negative effects on relations with other Saudi-aligned Arab states.

All that seemed to have changed after a meeting held in Paris between Lebanon's Prime Minister Saad Hariri, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and Morocco's King Mohamad VI in April.

A month after the meeting, Morocco seems to be towing the same line as all other Saudi allies in the gulf who had to take sides in the dispute between Riyadh and Tehran.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qasimi said, “Of course, Morocco’s action came at the request of Saudi.”

Support for the Western Sahara as a nation has also ebbed over the past few years because of the growing importance of Morocco's $110 billion economy – the fifth largest in Africa.

Ahmet Kavas, who is a professor at Medeniyet University and served as ambassador of Turkey to Chad, said Saudi Arabia can use Morocco's diplomatic stance to expand the front against Iran for the rivalry in the Middle East and the North Africa.

“I think Muslim countries, except for Algeria, do not support the Polisario Front against the Kingdom of Morocco,” he added.

Kavas also said, “If it is true, giving an army to the Polisario Front means playing directly with fire for Iran.”

History of Western Sahara and Polisario Front

The Western Sahara territory is mostly desert situated on the northwest coast of Africa. The territory was a former Spanish colony till 1975.

The Polisario Front was established in 1973 claiming to be the sole representative of the indigenous Saharawi people and to counter Morocco's claim over the Western Sahara that was staked at the United Nations in 1957.