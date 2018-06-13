TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish national visiting Jerusalem detained
Ebru Ozkan was detained at the Ben Gurion airport on her way back to Istanbul, witnesses and local media say. She hasn't been heard from since her detention in Tel Aviv on Monday evening.
Turkish national visiting Jerusalem detained
Ebru Ozkan’s lawyer says that the Israeli military court is expected to release his client tomorrow. / AFP Archive
Abdulaziz Ahmet YASARAbdulaziz Ahmet YASAR
June 13, 2018

Israeli police detained a Turkish citizen at Ben Gurion airport on Monday, before the tourist could fly back to Istanbul, family and local media reported. 

Ebru Ozkan, who was visiting occupied Jerusalem with a group of friends, was detained at 4:30 pm local time on her way back to Istanbul, Turkish daily newspaper Yeni Safak reported, adding her whereabouts remain unknown. 

Her friends who flew back to Turkey said the Israeli officials asked her if she spoke English, to which she replied 'no', before whisking her away, Yeni Safak reported.

They said they were told Ozkan will be questioned briefly and will fly back to Istanbul in the next flight. 

Israeli officials have not confirmed the incident yet. 

RECOMMENDED

#FreeEbruOzkan

There are five daily flights between Istanbul Ataturk Airport and Ben-Gurion Airport. 

The Turkish consulate in Tel Aviv quoting Israeli officials said Ozkan was detained for "security reasons".  

Meanwhile, social media in Turkey is trending #FreeEbruOzkan to seek her immediate release. 

Relations between Ankara and Tel Aviv have been deeply strained over the recent killings in Gaza, and the US embassy move to Jerusalem. 

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has described the bloodshed, in which over 100 people were killed and thousands wounded, the deadliest for Palestinians since the 2014 Gaza conflict, as genocide and called Israel a terrorist state.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
China extends gold buying spree for 15th month in January
Crypto firm accidentally sends $44 billion in bitcoins to users
Canada, France open consulates in Greenland in challenge to US' Arctic ambitions
Crowd boos Israeli athletes at Milan Games opening ceremony over Gaza genocide
Iran MP says CENTCOM chief's presence in Oman talks 'violates' terror law
Jack Lang told to quit French cultural centre; Norway's Mette-Marit sorry over Epstein links
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Mamdani signs landmark executive order limiting ICE access to New York
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Fury and outrage in US after Trump posts video of Obamas as apes
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack