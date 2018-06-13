International Criminal Court judges on Tuesday ordered the interim release of former Democratic Republic of the Congo vice president Jean-Pierre Bemba, days after he was acquitted on appeal of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

Bemba, 55, was acquitted on Friday and his 18-year sentence was overturned, but he remained in custody because he is awaiting a final sentencing in another case in which he was convicted of interfering with witnesses.

Noting that Bemba already has served more than 80 percent of the maximum five-year sentence he faces in the witness-tampering case, judges ruled that it was "disproportionate to further detain Mr Bemba merely to ensure his appearance for sentencing," the court said in a statement.

Judges imposed conditions on Bemba's release including that he not make public statements on the case or contact witnesses.

It was not clear exactly when he would be freed from the court's detention unit.

The decision came after Bemba's lawyer urged judges to release him while he awaits a final ruling on the sentence.

Bemba was originally sentenced to one year for the witness-tampering conviction. That conviction was upheld on appeal and judges were ordered to impose a new sentence. As the original indictment was in November 2013, Bemba could still face a few months' prison time with the maximum sentence.