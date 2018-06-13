The BRI is not a one-way street. China has practically fulfilled the high-growth potential of its domestic economy. To prosper further, it must create symbiotic relationships with populous emerging economies in need of the ambitious levels of Chinese-financed infrastructural investment envisioned by the BRI. It must also persuade sceptics that the BRI is not a debt trap or the cover story of a dark strategic agenda.

These dynamics, along with China’s need for stability in its restive southwest province of Xinjiang, has driven its recent efforts to cool diplomatic tempers in South Asia.

China has played an important behind-the-scenes role in persuading India to resume a security-focused dialogue with Pakistan for the first since 2016. The Indian Subcontinent's nuclear-armed foes have agreed to reinstate a 2003 ceasefire in Kashmir, in order to prevent two years of intense skirmishes from spiralling into yet another conflict.

This tentative but important understanding echoes the detente achieved by Xi and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at an informal summit in April, held to resolve the bilateral tensions aroused by a nerve-wracking military standoff in Bhutan last year.

Their sessions in Wuhan coincided with the resumption of informal Track 2 dialogue between Pakistani and Indian representatives, following unannounced talks between the national security advisers of the two countries.

Last weekend, Xi brought together Modi and Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain for an optically important handshake at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Qingdao. By playing the peacemaking host of a major multilateral summit, Xi reinforced his message that common security interests, linked as they are to the economic connectivity of the BRI, could serve as a powerful motivation for regional rivals to behave less provocatively.

By inference, Xi pressed his case that China-led multilateral platforms, whether the BRI or SCO, are a constructive alternative to the confrontational narratives of unilateralist politicians like the US President, Donald Trump.

This was further emphasised by the Chinese diplomatic efforts which last month led Afghanistan and Pakistan to resume full state-to-state relations. Their usually cordial, if strained, ties had descended into hostility after direct peace talks with the Taliban in Islamabad in 2015 were scuttled by Kabul's lack of discretion.

Encouraged by US President Donald Trump's administration, the Afghan government subsequently formed a diplomatic tag-team with India to bash Pakistan over the issue of cross border terrorism at multilateral forums.

Amid intense US pressure on key ally Pakistan, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi intervened last December to set into motion a diplomatic process which has yielded the first temporary suspension of fighting in Afghanistan since the US invasion of 2001.

Although only a testing of the waters, the forthcoming Eid-long ceasefire between Kabul and the Taliban has sounded an unanticipated note of optimism about an unrelenting war.