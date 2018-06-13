Voting under way for Turkish expatriates in June 24 elections
A Turkish woman casts her vote in early presidential and general elections at the Turkish Embassy in Washington, United States on June 9, 2018. / AA
By Saim Kurubas
June 13, 2018

Turkish expatriates continue to vote in the June 24 presidential and general elections in more than seven countries.

Around 260,733 Turkish citizens living abroad have cast their vote since June 7, according to figures issued by Anadolu Agency.

And voter participation at foreign missions has been on rise. 

A total of 3,049,065 Turkish nationals abroad are eligible to cast their votes in foreign countries and 3,160 ballot boxes have been set up in 123 Turkish foreign missions for the elections.

According to the electoral calendar, Turkish expatriates will be able to vote in embassies and consulates abroad until June 19.

However, voting at custom gates will continue until June 24.

Voting will be held from 9am to 9pm local time on weekdays and weekends at the foreign missions.  

In Turkey, voters will go to the polls on June 24. 

In Germany, which has Europe's largest Turkish diaspora with 1.4 million eligible voters, consulates and other election centers across the country will be open until June 19.

Crowds and long lines in front of Turkish consulates in Cologne, Dusseldorf and Berlin suggested a high turnout.

In March last year, more than 697,000 Turkish immigrants in Germany went to the polls in Turkey’s constitutional referendum, with voter turnout at 49 percent.

Out of Turkey’s more than three million overseas voters, nearly half of them live in Germany.

In France, nearly 340,000 Turkish citizens began voting on Thursday in Paris, Bordeaux, Lyon, Marseille, Nantes and Strasbourg.

In Austria, more than 105,000 eligible voters are to cast their ballots at the consulate general in Vienna, Bregenz, and Salzburg.

Turkish citizens living abroad and travelling to Turkey this month can also cast their votes at custom gates until 5pm local time.

Should the presidential election go to the second round, Turkish expatriates will go to polls again between June 30-July 4.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
