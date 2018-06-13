WORLD
2 MIN READ
Chemical weapons body confirms sarin use in Syria's Hama
Two people died after the attacks in Syria's Hama province at the end of March 2017. Dozens of people suffered severe respiratory symptoms.
Chemical weapons body confirms sarin use in Syria's Hama
Exterior view of the headquarters of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, OPCW, in The Hague, Netherlands. / AP
Imran MaqboolImran Maqbool
June 13, 2018

The banned nerve agents sarin and chlorine were used in attacks in northern Syria last year, the global chemical weapons watchdog said on Wednesday. 

It is the latest in a series of reports from the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) confirming the use of toxic agents in the country’s civil war. 

The OPCW is also investigating a suspected chemical attack on April 7, this year in the Douma enclave near Damascus, which prompted missile strikes by the United States, France and Britain. 

It is expected to publish the results of that inquiry this month. 

The OPCW said in a statement that sarin had been used south of the city of Ltamenah in the Hama area on March 24, 2017. 

It also “concluded that chlorine was very likely used as a chemical weapon at Ltamenah Hospital and the surrounding area on 25 March 2017”. 

RECOMMENDED

TRT World'sOubai Shahbandar has more details from the southeastern Turkish city of Cizre, on the Syrian border.

The findings in Ltamenah were based on witness testimony, epidemiological analysis and environmental samples, it said. 

The OPCW did not assign blame for the attack. The Syrian regime denies using chemical weapons. 

Syrian regime forces have used both sarin and chlorine, according to a United Nations-OPCW joint investigation, while rebel forces used sulphur mustard gas once. 

Their so-called JIM mission was disbanded in November after a proposed renewal of its mandate was vetoed by Russia on the UN Security Council.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Greek officer arrested over spying for China, leaking classified NATO data
Yemen approves new government under PM Shaya al Zindani
UN expert warns of surging anti-Muslim hatred in Germany
US slaps Iran with new oil sanctions moments after talks conclude
Israel detains journalists, solidarity activists in occupied West Bank
EU targets Russian energy, financial services and trade in 20th sanctions package
Key Benghazi suspect in US custody over 2012 deadly Libya attack
Iran signals 'positive' first round of talks with US in Oman
Türkiye's 2023 earthquakes inflicted $250B in damage: Erdogan
Türkiye’s Fidan meets EU enlargement commissioner, renews call for deeper cooperation
Oman hosts second round of indirect Iran-US talks amid rising tensions: officials
EU asks TikTok to change 'addictive design', Snapchat next on radar
Beirut to transfer over 300 Syrian prisoners to Damascus under new deal
Iran says US reviewed 'preliminary plan' in Oman talks
Pakistan blames India for deadly mosque bombing in Islamabad; New Delhi rejects claims