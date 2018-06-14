At 1:30AM on this day last year, I awoke to the sounds of police sirens and helicopters hovering above.

At first, I thought there must have been a drug-related crime near the tube station, but when I looked out of my bedroom window, I saw ambulances and fire engines in a frenzy.

I turned to Twitter—always quick for breaking news—and found a post about a building on fire up the road. The photograph was horrific. Someone else tweeted “Grenfell Tower is on fire”. I took videos of the helicopters and the fire engines, and got dressed to go see what was happening. The fire in my street began to make headlines on TV and radio channels around the world.

I arrived at the spot and found the area cordoned by police. The smoke was blinding. The tower was still on fire, though it had turned completely black from its charred steel.

Broken lives

Volunteers and charities from across London came to the rescue. Apart from those heroic Muslim youth who were instrumental in helping traumatised victims as soon as the fire began, the first people on the scene were Muslim charities, neighbours, and Anglican priests from the local church.

Mosques and churches, and then more slowly, the council, organised temporary shelter for the people who survived. People donated food, pampers and clothes.

On the night of the blaze, some of the first people to rush to help the victims leave the burning building were young Muslim men on their way to morning prayers. Many of them were awake and out and about for Suhoor, as it was Ramadan.

There was no hint of division. Londoners from all parts of the city contributed.

A few days later the community living around Grenfell Tower started to get angry. The anger against the council remains palpable a year after the fire, as many of the people who lost their homes have still not been rehoused adequately.

In the first few days after the fire, the authorities did little to help.

Rehousing the families has been a long process. The British Prime Minister Theresa May said after the fire every resident would be rehoused in three weeks but a year later, many of these families (15 by some counts) still live in hotels or temporary housing, which is shocking. Only 82 of the 203 households are in permanent housing. She didn’t keep her promise. People are still devastated and are heartbroken.

People asked Theresa May to come and meet the victims, but she took her time, and was criticised for it. The Queen of England, on the other hand, visited the site. She became far more popular than the prime minister as a result.

Grenfell Inquiry