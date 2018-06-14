According to tech companies at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), people want their experience of gaming to be more immersive and realistic than ever before.

Thrustmaster is just one of the hardware providers who are keen to show everyone their new headset and controller systems designed to give enhanced – and true-to-life controls in flight and driving simulators.

Thrustmaster's Tim Gorham said they are targeting simulation gamers to provide them "maximum immersion."

He says, "Everything that we do is compatible with VR. We're targeting the same types of games or simulation games for simulation gamers and we work very closely with the VR companies to make sure that everything we do and everything they do is giving the gamers maximum immersion into those sim games."

According to Gorham the product is attracting professional pilots and drivers.

He says, "So, we offer our products to real racers and real pilots. We're licensed by the US Air Force who uses our gear as well as VR and as well as many of the game companies that we work with, to be able to train their pilots. Because sim games plus VR, plus Thrustmaster gear, it really is as close to authentic as it can possibly be."

"We're seeing pilots racing on VR to train in their off time and we're seeing racers do exactly the same thing. When they can't get onto the track, when they can't get access to a car, they're using games and they want to maximise that immersion via VR and via any other hardware that helps them do that," explains Gorham.

Real and virtual controls have enabled VR manipulation for years, but new devices are helping to extend control to human interfaces like hands and feet.

CaptoGlove uses sensors embedded in its material to provide users feedback within games to provide more natural control.

Paul Sexauer, the company's vice president says the glove is the first of its kind and eclipses traditional handheld controllers.