US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says there will be no sanctions relief for North Korea until it denuclearises.

Pompeo's comments in Seoul on Thursday followed reports in North Korean state media that said US President Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un had agreed to a "step-by-step" process. That was interpreted as meaning the US would grant concessions to North Korea along the way despite long-standing US insistence that it would not.

Pompeo said Trump had been "incredibly clear" about the sequencing of the process.

Speaking alongside the Japanese and South Korean foreign ministers in Seoul, Pompeo says that "we're going to get denuclearisation." He says that "only then will there be relief from the sanctions."

Nuclear threat over?

Pompeo also said Trump's statement on Wednesday that the nuclear threat from the North was over following his meeting with Kim in Singapore on Tuesday was issued with "eyes wide open." He brushed off a North Korean state-run media report suggesting Trump would grant concessions even before Pyongyang fully rids itself of nuclear weapons.

Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un issued a joint statement after their summit on Tuesday that reaffirmed the North's commitment to "work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," an end to joint US-South Korean military exercises and gave US guarantees of security to North Korea.

North Korean state media reported on Wednesday Kim and Trump had recognised the principle of "step-by-step and simultaneous action" to achieve peace and denuclearisation on the Korean peninsula.

The summit statement provided no details on when Pyongyang would give up its nuclear weapons programme or how the dismantling might be verified.

Achievements questioned

Sceptics of how much the meeting achieved pointed to the North Korean leadership's long-held view that nuclear weapons are a bulwark against what it fears are US plans to overthrow it and unite the Korean peninsula.

However, South Korean President Moon Jae-in said the world, through the summit, had escaped the threat of war, echoing Trump's upbeat assessment of his meeting with Kim.

"There have been many analyses on the outcome of the summit but I think what's most important was that the people of the world, including those in the United States, Japan and Koreans, have all been able to escape the threat of war, nuclear weapons and missiles," Moon told Pompeo.

Pompeo insisted Pyongyang was committed to giving up its nuclear arsenal but said it would "be a process, not an easy one."

Verifiable and complete?

The United States has long insisted on complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation by North Korea but, in the summit statement, North Korea committed only to the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula," phrasing it has used in the past.

Trump returned to the United States on Wednesday and took to Twitter to hail the meeting, the first between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, as a major win for American security.