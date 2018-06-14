A round-the-clock vigil at a London church where people sought refuge on the night of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people, will mark the first anniversary of a tragedy that will haunt Britain for years to come.

Grenfell Tower, a social housing block that was home to a close-knit, ethnically diverse community, was engulfed by flames in the middle of the night of June 14, 2017, in Britain's deadliest domestic fire since World War Two.

The disaster, which unfolded within one of London's richest boroughs, prompted a national outpouring of anguish over social inequality, poor quality social housing and neglect of immigrant communities.

TRT World's Sarah Morice reports.

At St Clement's, a church where people fleeing the burning building gathered that night and local residents came to offer their support, an all-night, silent vigil began at 1700 GMT (6pm local time) on Wednesday.

The silence was broken only when the names of all the victims were read aloud at 1230GMT(1:30am local time) – the time when the deadly blaze engulfed the tower a year earlier – and when prayers were said on the hour through the night.

In the run-up to the anniversary, the top floors of the charred ruins of the building were covered with white sheeting displaying large green hearts – the symbol of the tragedy – and the words "Grenfell Forever In Our Hearts."