The reconciliation between Hamas and Fatah factions appears to be falling apart, with Gaza's residents being the ones to suffer the consequences.

Palestinian security forces in Manara square used tear gas and batons against hundreds of protesters calling on President Mahmoud Abbas to end financial sanctions on their fellow Palestinians in Gaza on Wednesday.

There was no immediate confirmation on the number of arrests and injuries, but a number of people were seen being detained, according to AFP.

The protesters demanded that 83-year-old Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas drop measures against Gaza which critics say amount to collective punishment of the two million residents there.

These series of measures against Gaza introduced by the Palestinian Authority (PA) over the past year include failing to pay the full salaries of tens of thousands of its civil servants in the Strip for months.

Hundreds of protesters in the West Bank city of Ramallah faced down forces loyal to Abbas, who had banned such rallies earlier in the day. The Eid Muslim festival was used as justification for the ban.

Abbas's Western-backed Palestinian Authority (PA) has sought to use financial measures to isolate its chief rival Hamas, the political party which controls Gaza.

In April 2017, Abbas slashed the salaries of thousands of government workers in Gaza by 30 percent, increasing hardship in the impoverished coastal strip that is home to two million Palestinians.

He has also cut the PA payroll in Gaza by ordering early retirement for nearly a third of its employees.

PA officials said at that time that those moves were meant to increase pressure on Hamas to relinquish control of Gaza.

The rivalry between Abbas' Fatah faction and Hamas has simmered for years, and sometimes boiled over into violence since Hamas became a threat to his authority by winning parliamentary elections in 2006 and seizing military control of Gaza in a brief civil war the following year.