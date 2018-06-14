Troops in a Saudi-led coalition captured a town south of the port city of Hudaida on Thursday as fighting and air strikes pounded the area, officials said, on the second day of an offensive to capture the strategic harbour.

Coalition forces took the town of Nakhila in Yemen's Ad Durayhimi district, some 20 kilometers (12.5 miles) south of Hudaida International Airport, according to the government-run SABA news agency.

Fighters continued to move closer to the airport in fighting on Thursday.

The Saudi-led coalition backing Yemen's exiled government launched an assault on Hudaida on Wednesday. The Red Sea port is the main entry for food aid into a country already on the brink of famine.

The biggest offensive of the years-long war in the Arab world's poorest nation has raised warnings from aid agencies that Yemen's humanitarian disaster could deepen.

The attack is aimed at driving out Iran-backed Shia rebels known as Houthis, who have held Hudaida since 2015, and break the civil war's long stalemate. But it could set off a prolonged street-by-street battle that inflicts heavy casualties.

The fear is that a protracted fight could force a shutdown of Hudaida's port at a time when a halt in aid risks tipping millions into starvation.

Some 70 percent of Yemen's food enters via the port, as well as the bulk of humanitarian aid and fuel supplies. Around two-thirds of the country's population of 27 million relies on aid and 8.4 million are already at risk of starving.

Operation Golden Victory

Early on Wednesday, convoys of vehicles headed toward the rebel-held city as heavy gunfire rang out. The assault, part of an operation dubbed "Golden Victory," began with coalition air strikes and shelling by naval ships, according to Saudi-owned satellite news channels and state media.

Bombardment was heavy, with one aid official reporting 30 strikes in 30 minutes.

The initial battle plan appeared to involve a pincer movement. Some 2,000 troops who crossed the Red Sea from an Emirati naval base in the African nation of Eritrea were awaiting orders to move in from the west after Yemeni government forces seize Hudaida's port, Yemeni security officials said.

Emirati forces with Yemeni government troops moved in from the south near Hudaida's airport, while others sought to cut off Houthi supply lines to the east, the officials said. They spoke on condition of anonymity as they weren't authorised to brief journalists.